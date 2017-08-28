Obituary: William E. “Bill” Bennett, formerly of Shelton

William E. “Bill” Bennett, formerly of Shelton and Ansonia, service technician for 3M Products, husband of the late Janet Cunningham Bennett, died July 21, 2016. He was a resident of both Vero Beach, Fla. and Hendersonville, N.C. at the time of his passing.

Born Sept. 16, 1932; U.S. Navy.

Survived by daughters, Georgia (AKA Gigi) Bennett (Michael) Mudway of Wayland, Mass., Doreen Bennett (Greg Faust) of Los Angeles, Calif., and longtime companion, Cynthia Manley of Vero Beach, Fla., grandchildren, David Mudway of Wayland, Mass., and nephews and nieces, Stanley Roberts, Leslie Roberts Thurston, Judy Bennett Calling, Edward Bennett Jr., the late Cheryl Bennett, Brian Bennett, Bruce Richard, and Leta Richard Karasinski.

Also predeceased by siblings, Shirley Bennett Roberts, Edward (Eddy) Bennett, and Jean Bennett Richard.

A memorial will be held on his birthday, Saturday, Sept. 16, at noon, at the historic White Hills Baptist Church, where his ashes will lay to rest. The church is on School Street, in White Hills (Shelton), near the intersections of Rt 110, Beardsley Road and School Street.