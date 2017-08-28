Obituary: Michael Owen Allison, 59, of New York, N.Y.

Michael Owen Allison, 59, of New York, N.Y., passed away peacefully at Mount Sinai Hospital on August 24, 2017 after a long illness.

He was born in Bridgeport, CT on February 4, 1958 to Susan Owens Allison and the late Hubert William Allison.

Michael grew up in Shelton, CT where he attended St. Lawrence School and St. Joseph’s High School in Trumbull, CT. After graduating from St. Joseph’s High School, Michael attended Yale University in New Haven, CT.

Michael was a talented writer having a book published in September, 1992 titled, “The White Stone: A Mystical Novel from Early Ireland” under the pen name Alcott Allison. Michael spent much of his career editing/proofreading for publishing companies in New York City.

In addition to his mother, Michael is survived by his siblings, Laurie (Gerard) Cahill of Sandwich, MA, Erin (Tim) Bukoski of Shelton, CT, and Kevin Allison of San Jose, CA. He is also survived by his beloved nieces and nephews, Shannon Allison, Sean Bukoski, Christopher Bukoski, Helen Bukoski, Erin Cahill and James Cahill.

Interment will be private.