On Aug. 21 at 6:21 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident at 318 Old Stratford Road. An engine and a rescue truck responded.

On Aug. 22 at 9:32 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a public service call, lockout, at #19 Winchester Drive. A rescue truck responded.

On Aug. 22 at 12:11 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to propane gas leak at #33 Darrin Drive. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 22 at 1:09 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to the Rinks at the Shelton Sports Center #784 River Road for people stuck in an elevator. The occupants were safely removed by firefighters. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 22 at 1:23 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in a house at #90 Walnut Tree Hill Road. An engine responded.

On Aug. 22 at 1:30 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to motor vehicle accident in front of #333 Bridgeport Avenue. An engine responded.

On Aug. 23 at 1:39 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #14 Lily Lane. There was no fire. an engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 23 at 6:19 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at the Marriott Residence Inn at #1001 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. Steam from a shower in a unit set off the alarm.

On Aug. 23 at 8:11 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3, Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at the Sun Shelton Building at #710 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A water leak in the fire sprinkler system caused the alarm Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 23 at 5:34 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a chimney fire at #19 Haverhill Road. A malfunction with the home’s furnace caused the incident. Two engines, two rescue trucks, a tanker truck and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 23 at 8:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas at the Avalon Shelton II at #185 Canal Street. A rescue truck and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 23 at 10:42 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an outdoor lawn sign on fire in front of the White Hills Shopping Center #200 Leavenworth Road. Two engines responded.

On Aug. 23 at 10:47 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to report of a car fire on Webster Drive. An engine responded.

On Aug. 24 at 11:58 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at Porky’s Café #50 Center Street. There was no fire. smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On Aug. 24 at 2:15 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist the Stratford Fire Department at a boat fire on Dawn Drive in Stratford. Two engines and a tanker truck responded.

On Aug. 24 at 4:54 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a report of a car fire on route 8 northbound between exits 12 and

Upon arrival firefighters found the vehicle was not on fire but overheated. Two engines responded.

On Aug. 25 at 2:01 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #50 Bridge Street. There was no fire. One rescue truck responded.

On Aug. 25 at 5:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at #113 Yutaka Trail. There was no fire. two engines responded.

On Aug. 26 at 9:57 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at #13 Cottage Court. There was no fire. two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 26 at 10:16 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 , White Hills Co. #5 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to an elevator emergency alarm sounding at the Shelton High School #120 Meadow Street. There was no emergency. The alarm was activated accidentally. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 26 at 2:35 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #41 Cloverdale Avenue. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On Aug. 26 at 5:57 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident in front of #113 Hill Street. An engine responded.

On Aug. 26 at 6:36 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in the area of #336 Leavenworth Road. Firefighters found an open burn in Monroe was the cause of the call. An engine responded.

On Aug. 27 at 12:44 a.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to fire alarm sounding at #7 Totem Trail. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On Aug. 27 at 4:18 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #102 Aspetuck trail. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Aug. 27 at 11:33 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to report of smoke in the area of smoke in the area of #57 Armstrong Road. Firefighters found a camp fire in the area was the cause. An engine responded.