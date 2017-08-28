Shelton Herald

Obituary: Marzietta Savo Sellari, 90, of Shelton

By Shelton Herald on August 28, 2017 in Obituaries

Marzietta Savo Sellari, 90, of Shelton, seamstress, wife of the late Paolo “Paoluccio” Sellari, died Aug. 25, at Bishop Wicke Health Care.

Born in Arnara, Province of Frosinone, Italy on Jan. 10, 1927, daughter of the late Michele Savo and Filomena Cerquozzi.

Survivors include two children, Michelina Ciampini and her husband, Franco and Roberto Sellari and his wife, Anna Maria; four grandchildren and their spouses, Fabio and Eileen Ciampini, Milena Shelburn, Tanya and Paul Fonte, and Paolo and Gabrielle Sellari; five great-grandchildren, Desmond Shelburn, Gabriella Fonte, Alessandro Fonte, Liana Ciampini, and Matteo Sellari; her sister, Enrica Cerquozzi, and many nieces and nephews.

Also predeceased by two children, Michele and Palmina, sisters, Cesira Marini and Giuseppina Marini, brothers-in-law, Gino Cerquozzi, Sam Marini, Michele Marini, Carlo Testani, sister-in-law, Pietrina Sellari, and grandson-in-law, Tyce Shelburn.

Services: Wednesday, Aug. 30, 9 a.m., Abriola Parkview Funeral Home, 419 White Plains Road, Trumbull, and at 10 a.m. in St. Margaret’s Shrine, Bridgeport. Entombment will follow in the Garden Mausoleum of St. Michael’s Cemetery, Stratford. Calling hours: Tuesday, 4-8 p.m., at the funeral home.

