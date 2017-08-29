Classic Car Show at Congregational Church drew a crowd

Fans of automobiles drove up their antique Mustangs, Chevelles, Corvettes, and Camaros to the fifth annual Bruce E. Hartel Memorial Antique Car show on Sunday, Aug. 27 from 12-4 p.m.

Nearly six years ago, Robin Hartel’s husband, Bruce, passed away from a brain tumor.

A year after his passing was when she started up the classic car show.

Hartel was once an organ player for the Congregational church in Shelton, which is how the venue was chosen to display the classic model cars.

“This is our fifth year and we have over 100 cars (all kinds) and some cars that have never been here before. We were giving out raffle prizes, people’s choice awards and over $1500 in prizes,” said Hartel.

Owners pulled up and stood proudly next to their vehicles. Many spectators came to enjoy the event.

Kids of all ages were with their families admiring some of the details on each of the unique cars.

One car in particular, a Shelby Kit Car, was painted yellow with black stripes down the middle. Under the hood was a woman painted with a snake. The owner, Mr. Lewis, excitedly told the Herald how he came to own the vehicle. The man told his story of how his mother passed away at the age of 94, and that he was “guided” to finding this particular car.

“I saw this car online at an auction event and I knew it was time for me to get it. I was the second one in line and thought, ‘I’m never going to get this car,’ and it was after my mother passed away from a sudden illness that I just had to get it,” Lewis said chuckling while smoking his cigar. “After the first buyer turned down the car, due to finances, I knew it was mine. I couldn’t wait to drive it.”

When walking around, there were many other iconic cars for viewers to enjoy, such as groups of Chevrolet Bel Airs, Buick Rivieras, Buick Skylarks, Hudson Hornets, Dodge Challengers, and a even a Shelby GT.

“These cars are so cool!” said Bradley Ribers as he walked around with his father.

The donations from the day were split between the Huntington Congregational Church Bruce E. Hartel Memorial Organ Fund and the American Cancer Society.