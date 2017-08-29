Giggling Pig hosts Family Day to help fund fire damage repairs

The owner of multiple local art studios turned to the community for its support when one of her locations was one of multiple buildings destroyed by a recent fire in Bethel.

The community art studio’s (called the Giggling Pig) two locations have stories that are united.

The Shelton studio, located on 472 River Road in Shelton, was recently the host of an event designed to raise funds and spirits after a fire damaged the Greenwood Avenue location in Bethel.

At around 1 a.m. on July 13 of this year, a building on the historic Greenwood Avenue in Bethel caught fire. Bethel Fire Department’s Chief told news outlets that it took around three hours to extinguish the flames.

As a result, a few apartments along with some businesses, including The Giggling Pig, were destroyed.

CEO of the Giggling Pig, Hannah Perry, was faced with the task of finding a new space for her Bethel location, and luckily within 24 hours her staff not only found a space, but it was bigger and included parking.

Annual event turns into a way to fund repairs

The event that was held on Saturday, Aug. 26, was the Giggling Pig’s annual Family Fun Day, in which the staff at its Shelton location hosted a day-long event where parents could spend time with their kids playing music, shopping, and doing arts and crafts.

Many of the children that attended enjoyed live music under a tent, while other kids spent their time jumping around the moon bounce.

“We do this [Family Fun Day] every year, we have vendors, and this is the biggest savings time of the year. This year because of the fire, all of the proceeds will go to our Bethel location. In addition, we sponsor families who can’t afford art classes and some of the proceeds will go to that as well,” said manager of the Giggling Pig, Laura Fhevlin.

Throughout the day Disney characters such as Minnie Mouse, Mickey Mouse, Frozen’s Elsa, Tinker Bell, and even The Little Mermaid’s Ariel made guest appearances, greeting all of the guests. Many kids posed for pictures, high-fived their friends, and hugged their favorite characters that were provided by Face Candy Art and Entertainment.

“Today was such a great day that I got to share with my daughter. She was so excited to see Elsa and Tinker Bell. That was her highlight of the day so far,” said Laila Rothers of Shelton.

Face Candy Art and Entertainment also provided their services free of charge to the Giggling Pig for the day as their contribution to help raise funds for the damages to the Bethel location.

Inside the art studio, kids either made rubber band bracelets, decorated paper people, or other pieces of art. The activities were free for the day and the art studio even offered a 15% discount for future classes if patrons signed up the day of the event.

“Today my son enjoyed playing the drums in the music tent and when he saw Mickey Mouse his eyes lit up! He also did some arts and crafts inside that he really enjoyed. We come to the Giggling Pig as much as we can,” said Steve Braker of Shelton.