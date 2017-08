Crystal is a sweet, brown and black, short-haired, female cat, spayed, about 6-years young, and mellow. She loves attention, and may follow you around at times.

Crystal is healthy and has so much love to give back. She had a tough start in life and deserves a loving home. She will be your best friend.

Crystal needs to be the only cat in the home and is fine with most dogs.

For an application and more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected].