Mosquito in Shelton tested positive for West Nile virus

The Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station (CAES) announced that a mosquito trapped in Shelton on Aug. 17, 2017 tested positive for West Nile virus (WNV).

CAES maintains 91 mosquito traps in 73 towns statewide, including Shelton.

Results provide information on the numbers and types of mosquitoes present, as well as the rates of infection with WNV and other viruses that may have public health importance.

Now is the time to take precautions to prevent mosquito bites as this is the most critical time of the year when virus activity reaches its peak in the mosquito population. Recommendations for residents to reduce the risk of being bitten follows:

Minimize time spent outdoors between dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active.

Wear shoes, socks, long pants, and a long-sleeved shirt when outdoors for long periods of time, or when mosquitoes are more active. Clothing should be light colored and made of tightly woven materials that keep mosquitoes away from the skin.

Consider use of mosquito repellant, according to directions, when outdoors.

Be sure door and window screens are tight-fitting and in good repair.

Use mosquito netting when sleeping outdoors or in an unscreened structure and to protect small babies when outdoors.

For information on West Nile virus and how to prevent mosquito bites, visit the Connecticut Mosquito Management Web site at www.ct.gov/mosquito . You may also call Naugatuck Valley Health District at 203-881-3255, for more information.