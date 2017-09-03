Shelton Herald

TODAY UNTIL 9 P.M.–Echo Hose Fire Co. collecting donations for Hurricane Harvey victims

The Echo Hose Fire Co. 1 located at 379 Coram Avenue in Shelton is accepting donations for those affected by Hurricane Harvey up until 9 p.m. tonight!
The fire company has several firefighters and auxiliary members who are there and ready to assist you when you drop off your items. You drive up and they’ll unload.
Items they are looking for:
1. NEW clothes
2. Diapers / Wipes (original packages)
3. Cases / Jugs of water
4. Non-perishables
5. NEW bedding
6. NEW bath supplies
7. Dog / Cat Food
8. Toiletries (New)
***Anything else you are able to provide, they will accept. Refrain from anything torn / very used***
For more information call the Fire Department at (203) 924-4200.

