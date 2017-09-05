Shelton Herald

Author Wendy Walker’s new release at Trumbull Library

Bestselling author Wendy Walker returns to the Trumbull Library, 33 Quality St., on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., to discuss another winning thriller, Emma in The Night.

Author of the popular novel All is Not Forgotten, the Connecticut resident’s last novel has been placed in the company of contemporary best-sellers like The Girl on the Train and Gone Girl and movie rights have already been bought by Oscar-winning actress-producer Reese Witherspoon.

Witherspoon’s production company previously snapped up the movie rights to Gone Girl and Wild before they became blockbuster books.

The author’s newest novel released on August 8, is a smart, psychological thriller about two missing sisters, a twisted family, and what happens when one girl comes back.

“We are thrilled to have Wendy return to the Trumbull Library. Her last novel was wildly popular with Trumbull readers and I know our patrons will enjoy hearing Wendy discuss her latest release,” remarked Jackie Carlino, the Program Coordinator at Trumbull Library.

Ten copies of Emma in the Night will be raffled off at the event and the author will be available for signing.

The event is free and open to the public. Registration on the library’s website to guarantee seating at trumbullct-library.org or by calling 203-452-5197.

