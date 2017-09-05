Hayley and Henry need a home

Hayley is Henry’s mom; she is a very pretty, female spayed, all white cat, about 1-years-old. She has one blue eye and one brown eye. She is shy at first, but comes around as soon as she knows you. She needs a little time. She is very sweet, mellow, healthy, and is fine with other cats.

Henry is her kitten, an adorable male gray and white tabby, with blue eyes. He is petite, and about 10-weeks-old. He is playful and likes other kittens and cats.

Hayley and Henry are bonded and should stay together. They are in need of a reliable, somewhat quiet foster home until placed; everything will be provided.

To learn more about the Foster Care Program, or get an application, call 203-330-0255 or email [email protected]. For more information, visit petprotectorsrescue.org.