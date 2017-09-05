Shelton Herald

Bic Retirees meeting Sept. 12

Bic Retirees meeting will be held on Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 1 p.m., at American Legion Hall, Grassy Hill Road, Orange.

There will be coffee and donuts.

For more information, contact Pat Rua, president 203-283-5581.

