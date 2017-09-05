Shelton Herald

THIS WEEK– Help fuel two hurricane relief trucks to Houston

By Shelton Herald on September 5, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

The response to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop & Food Bank and the Shelton Volunteer Fire Departments’ joint Food and Clothing Drive for Texas has been a huge success due to the incredible generosity of so many individuals, churches and businesses in the valley. Due to the success of the drive so far, the joint effort will continue to the end of this week.

What this huge effort needs now is funds for fueling the two trucks on their round trip journey which has been estimated at a total cost of $8,000.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop & Food Bank and the Shelton Volunteer Fire Departments are asking those that are able to donate cash or check to “St. Vincent de Paul” at the following locations and times: St. Joseph Elementary School Gym on Elm St. in Shelton. Tuesday Sept. 5 through Friday Sept. 8, 9 a.m. – 12 noon and 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. OR Tuesday Sept. 5 through Friday Sept. 8, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at each of the four Shelton Fire Stations.

Questions may be directed to Bob Lally at 203-260- 7088 or Mark Uliasz at 203-434- 0913.

Related posts:

  1. Free events for kids: Create tea and learn to crochet
  2. Library news
  3. Girl Scout Cookies season is upon us
  4. Auditions for A Christmas Carol Oct. 8
Previous Post Connecticut BBB Alert: Beware of scam opiate treatments Next Post Free business and career programs offered
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress