THIS WEEK– Help fuel two hurricane relief trucks to Houston

The response to St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop & Food Bank and the Shelton Volunteer Fire Departments’ joint Food and Clothing Drive for Texas has been a huge success due to the incredible generosity of so many individuals, churches and businesses in the valley. Due to the success of the drive so far, the joint effort will continue to the end of this week.

What this huge effort needs now is funds for fueling the two trucks on their round trip journey which has been estimated at a total cost of $8,000.

St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Shop & Food Bank and the Shelton Volunteer Fire Departments are asking those that are able to donate cash or check to “St. Vincent de Paul” at the following locations and times: St. Joseph Elementary School Gym on Elm St. in Shelton. Tuesday Sept. 5 through Friday Sept. 8, 9 a.m. – 12 noon and 5 p.m.- 8 p.m. OR Tuesday Sept. 5 through Friday Sept. 8, 5 p.m. – 8 p.m. at each of the four Shelton Fire Stations.

Questions may be directed to Bob Lally at 203-260- 7088 or Mark Uliasz at 203-434- 0913.