Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, Sept. 7,14 at 11 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session!!

Show-and- Tell Stories – On Friday, Sept. 8, 15, at 10:30 a.m.& 11 a.m., during this program designed for ages 3 & up, join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and- tell item. Younger visitors are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game!

Banned Books Week Art Contest – On Monday, Sept. 11, Banned Books Week celebrates our Freedom to Read! Prepare for this special week with our art contest! Kids, ages 3-5, can color Where the Wild Things Are pictures. Children, ages 6-9, can follow instructions to draw Captain Underpants. Library staff will pick winners in two categories for each age group: Most Creative and Most Artistic. Winners will each receive 5 like-new children’s books donated by our generous library patrons. Pick up contest materials between Sept. 11 and Sept. 29. Entries are due at the end of Banned Books Week on Sept. 29.

Fitness BINGO – On Monday, Sept. 11, 4:45 p.m., Kids of all ages can play BINGO with a twist! Listen for an exercise; if it is listed on your card, do the exercise before covering your space! Get movin’ and groovin’. Who will be the first to shout “BINGO”?

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans! – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 19 at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., Snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute- plus, bubbles!

Shelton Reading Circle – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 6:30 p.m., take part in a book discussion group that is sponsored by the Shelton Historical Society. This group was originally founded in 1894 and use to meet in members’ homes to actually read novels aloud while doing charity work for community causes. Ellen Kolesk is the facilitator and can be reached at 203-925- 1803.

Toddler Movement – On Wednesdays, Sept. 13, 20, Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2 1/2 – 4 years old and their caregivers. Register; sessions run for an entire month.

As I See It – On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 1 p.m., Join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Homebuyer Education – On Wednesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m., Shawna Vallillo, a licensed realtor from Keller Williams Realty, and Jeff Gomes, a mortgage lender from Guaranteed Rate, will present a comprehensive crash course in homebuying. Whether you are a renter wondering if you can afford a home or a homeowner looking to move, you will take some great information away with you. Also, Attorney Joseph Furnari, with Furnari Law LLC, will be on hand to answer questions. Register for this program beginning Sept. 1.

Curiosity Day – On Saturday, Sept. 16, 10:30 a.m. (craft) & 1:30 p.m. (storytime), Celebrate Curious George’s birthday! Drop in anytime between 10:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m. to make a craft especially for curious kids! Children, ages 1-6, will discover how to turn a handprint into Curious George! Children, ages 7-9, will learn how to tattoo a banana! Plus, listen to Curious George stories at 1:30 p.m.! No registration required.

Plumb Memorial Library

Life is Art – On Thursdays, Sept. 7, 14 at 6:30 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Teen Volunteer Orientation –On Saturday, Sept. 9, at 10 a.m., All teens wishing to volunteer at Plumb Library must attend an orientation. Anyone who has attended a past orientation does not need to attend again. The two hours at orientation count as two volunteering hours. Contact Mr. Adam at 203-924- 9461 for more details.

Olde Ripton Garden Club – On Monday, Sept. 11, at 10:30 a.m., the local gardeners and plantsmen will meet to share speakers, information and support; new members welcome.

MS Support Group –On Monday, Sept. 11, at 2 p.m., the regional self-led group discusses topics of interest and shares information, new members welcome; meets in ground floor handicapped accessible meeting room off parking lot.

SW CAPA – On Monday, Sept. 11, at 7 p.m., the South West chapter of Connecticut Authors and Publishers Association offers speakers and support. New members welcome.

Homeschool STEM Club – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, at 11:30 a.m., Homeschooled children, elementary-aged, will learn about techniques and hands on projects all inspired by STEM. Registration required, call 203-924- 9461, or register online.

Knit – On Tuesday, Sept. 12, 19 at 6 p.m., Adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat. There’s lots of support and fellowship in this drop in group. All are welcome.

Movie & Snack: Moana – On Saturday, Sept. 16, at 1 p.m., Drop in with Miss Maura and watch a free family movie. They will be showing Moana. Enjoy some light refreshments too! No alcohol please. No registration required.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact Branch Library, 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.

Chris Lengyel the Magician- On Saturday, Sept. 30 Chris Lengyel the Magician will visit the Children’s Department of the Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton for a special performance in the meeting room.

This program is also intended to celebrate Library Card Month and all children ages 3 and up who live in Shelton can also get their library card and special treat after the program.

Registration is required for children of all ages and their caregivers. If you have any questions, or to learn how to register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 924-9461 or visit the website at www.sheltonlibrarysystem.org.