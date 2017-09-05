School’s back in session (Slideshow)

Summer vacation has officially come to an end, which means that school is back in session in Shelton.

Tuesday morning, students from all over the city boarded their assigned busses to attend their first day of school.

At Mohegan Elementary School this tale was no different.

Some more excited than others, students jumped out of their busses and were greeted by the bright smiles of their classmates.

With a new principal coming in the form of, former Long Hill Elementary Principal, Kristin Santilli it was only fitting that the students were welcomed in a different way than in previous years. Santilli said she came to the school Sunday evening, days before the school had officially opened and spent three hours drawing positive messages on the sidewalk. She called the new welcome back message to the students, “Chalk the Walk.”

“It’s an initiative about spreading joy, optimism, and inspiration through the magical power of sidewalk chalk,” said Santilli. “My goal as the Mohegan School Principal, was to spread the Chalk the Walk initiative to make the first day special for all my students by writing positive and inspiring messages to reach all students as they walk into the school for a new year.”

Santilli said the positive reinforcement that she wrote on the school’s sidewalk ties into the district’s effort to educate kids on the importance of being kind and is an important aspect of learning.

“Spreading positivity and kindness is critical to teach our kids today so that they develop the skills necessary to function socially with positivity about themselves and for others in the 21st century,” said Santilli.

Superintendent Dr. Chris Clouet said he’s anticipating another productive school year here in the district.

