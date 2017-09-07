Historical Society hosts annual Autumn Tea Sept. 30

The third annual Autumn Tea, complete with fancy hats, scones, sweets, and surprises, will be hosted on Saturday, Sept. 30, by the Shelton Historical Society. It will be held at the Huntington Congregational Church, 19 Church St. from 2-4 p.m.

The cost for the afternoon tea is $25 with proceeds to benefit Shelton Historical Society and its programs. Reservations for the tea must be received by September 15 th and may be made by sending a check to Shelton Historical Society, P.O. Box 2155, Shelton, CT 06484. Mark “tea party” in the memo line.

There is a twist to this year’s festivities: Christmas in September will be celebrated. The table settings and centerpieces created by members and friends of the Society will feature holiday inspired designs and refreshments. Finger sandwiches and sweets will reflect the winter holidays. Ladies who attend are encouraged to wear their best hats.

The afternoon also provides an opportunity to showcase some of the items that the Society has recently added to its artifact collection. There will be hats to model and a napkin folding demonstration. Members of the Historical Society’s youth group, the Teen Time Travelers, will assist and serve the refreshments.

The tea is sponsored in part by the Valley Community Foundation. Shelton History Center, owned and operated by Shelton Historical Society, is located at 70 Ripton Rd. and consists of six historic structures. The recently reopened Brownson House Illustrates a 1913 lifestyle of a middle-class farm family, while the Wilson Barn houses an exhibit on the development of Shelton. Guided tours for individuals or groups may be arranged by appointment.

For additional information including directions, call (203) 925-1803 or visit

www.sheltonhistoricalsociety.org.