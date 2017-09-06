Shelton Herald

Easton police collect items for Hurricane Harvey victims in Houston

By Easton Courier on September 6, 2017 in Community, Lead News, News, Police & Fire, Regional · 0 Comments

The Easton Police Department is collecting new clothing and bedding, and nonperishable food items, for people and pets in Houston until Friday, Sept. 8.

The items are then being transferred to St. Joseph’s Church in Shelton.

Hurricane Harvey slammed Texas’ Gulf Coast and Louisiana in late August, causing catastrophic flooding and the deaths of at least 66 people.

Winds topped 130 mph, and rain pummeled the region at rates of up-to-four inches per hour.

Rainfall levels in Houston totaled 43.38 inches. Much of the flooding has subsided, but parts of the city are still grappling with large amounts of water.

Water damage recovery is expected to take months — or even years — in the greater Houston area. Thousands of people have been displaced from their rain-soaked, mold-infested homes.

The Houston donations drop box will be in the Easton Police Department lobby until Friday at 3 p.m.

Donations list: New clothes of all sizes, new undergarments in all sizes (underwear, bras, boxers), boxes of diapers, boxes of wipes, socks; new bedding in original packaging; bath, body and cosmetic items, non-perishable canned food, cases of bottled water, cat  and dog food in original packaging and reusable shopping bags.

Call Easton Dispatch Center at 203-268-4111 for further information.

Hurricane Harvey floods Texas and Golf Coast. — Wikimedia Commons

Hurricane Harvey floods Texas and Golf Coast. — Wikimedia Commons

Related posts:

  1. Arrest Log from Jan. 9- Jan. 17
  2. Police continue search for killer of local teen
  3. A Derby man killed in Route 8 crash
  4. Local officials encouraging safer driving

Tags: , , , , ,

Previous Post Education, Aldermen boards welcome new members
About author
Easton Courier

Easton Courier


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress