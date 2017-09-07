Substitute teacher arrested for criminal trespassing

Shelton Police arrested a substitute teacher after she was found trespassing on the city’s high school and Board of Education properties.

On Thursday, Sept. 7 Shelton Police responded to the city’s high school where an “unwanted person” on the property was identified by school officials as substitute teacher, Nichelle Smith, 41, of Naugatuck.

Smith left the property without any confrontation and was advised not to return to any Shelton School properties including the Board of Education building or she would be arrested on criminal trespassing charges.

Approximately a 30 minutes later Shelton Police were dispatched to 382 Long Hill Avenue, Shelton Board of Education, on a report that Smith was on the property. Police arrived to the scene, located Smith on the property, and she was arrested.

Smith was arrested and charged with third degree criminal trespassing and was released on a promise to appear in Derby Superior Court on Friday, Sept. 8.