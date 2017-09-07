Man arrested for framing daughter’s boyfriend

A Seymour man was arrested for allegedly paying a 20-year-old to file a false armed robbery report against his daughter’s boyfriend.

On July 13, 2017 Thomas Owen, 20, contacted the Shelton Police to file an armed robbery complaint against a Shelton man. Owen stated that he was the victim of a robbery by a man with a knife, gave a sworn written statement and picked the accused robber out of the line up.

Shelton detectives investigated the claim and during the investigation it was revealed that Philip Prokop, 47, of Seymour and his mother, paid Owen to file the complaint, according to Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police.

According to a release sent out by Nugent, during the investigation it was learned that Prokop was upset because his daughter was dating the accused Shelton man. Prokop then allegedly came up with the plan to have the boyfriend arrested for armed robbery in the hopes he would be arrested and subsequently sent to jail. Detectives learned that Prokop and his mother met with Owen and paid him cash then drove him to the Shelton Police Department to make the false complaint.

According to Nugent, Prokop was arrested by the Shelton Police Department in 2012 for a similar incident where he paid people to beat up his daughter’s juvenile enemies.

On Thursday, Sept. 7 Prokop was arrested and charged with second degree conspiracy to commit/giving a false statement. Prokop posted a $5,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Derby Superior Court on Sept. 21.

Additional arrests are expected in the case.