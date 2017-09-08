SUNDAY– Trails Committee hosting Tahmore Trail hike

1:00PM Sunday, Sept. 10 for a moderately challenging 1.6 mile hike on the Join the Shelton Trails Committee atfor a moderately challenging 1.6 mile hike on the Tahmore Trail

Parking. The group will meet at the parking area across from the entrance to Indian Well State Park. From Route 110, take Indian Well Road. Drive past the first parking area on your right, continue over the stone bridge, and park on the left in the small lot across the street from the entrance to the beach area. The beach entrance is marked with the familiar DEEP sign in the shape of an acorn that says “Indian Well State Park.” If the parking lot at the trailhead is full, there’s plenty of parking across the street at Indian Well State Park.

The Hike. You’ll enjoy the fresh air, exercise and a nice view of the Housatonic. Leashed pets and strong-legged kids are welcome. The trail is NOT stroller-friendly. Shoes with good traction, water, a hiking stick and some bug spray are all helpful. The hike should take about 1-1/2 to 2 hours to complete.

The Tahmore Trail hike is one of the hikes on the Shelton Trails Committee 2017 Lollipop League challenge. A “lollipop” hike is one that starts at one place, progresses to another, then makes a circle and completes the route down the “stick” of the lollipop back to the starting point. Those finishing all 12 hikes on the Lollipop League challenge by the end of the year will be awarded a commemorative path tag.

Save These Dates!

The group loves meeting new friends, whether at one of their hikes or their regular work parties to maintain Shelton’s many trails.

Sept. 16, 8:30 a.m. : Work party at Wiacek Meadow

Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. : Work party on the Turkey Trot Trail

Oct. 1 , Shelton Day: Visit our booth on Howe Ave.

Nov. 4, 7 p.m. : Full Moon Hike at Nicholdale Farm