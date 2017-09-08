Plumb Memorial Library to host programs celebrating Shelton history

The Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton will be hosting a four-part series of programs celebrating Shelton’s past through the renowned Shelton Bicentennial Quilt. The program is co-sponsored by the Plumb Memorial Public Library and the Sarah Riggs Humphreys-Mary Silliman Chapter, NSDAR.

The Bicentennial Quilt contains 44 squares in a quilt about 112″ wide and 71″ long. It was created in 1976 to show a history of Shelton over the years. It will be used to depict the four topics of the series: the history of recreation, farming, manufacturing and transportation.

Light refreshments will be served and registration is required.

To register, please contact the Plumb Memorial Library at(203) 924-1580 and RSVP is appreciated.