Boys soccer: Shelton defeats Amity

September 11, 2017

The Shelton High boys soccer team defeated Amity High, 1-0, in the season opener.

Spencer Gangi scored the game-winning goal, with Victor Motta.

Keeper Isaac Garcia made seven saves.

