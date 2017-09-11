Boys soccer: Shelton defeats Amity

The Shelton High boys soccer team defeated Amity High, 1-0, in the season opener.
Spencer Gangi scored the game-winning goal, with Victor Motta.
Keeper Isaac Garcia made seven saves.
