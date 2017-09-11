On Sept. 4 at 6:59 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Beardsley Road at Perch Road. An engine and a utility truck Responded.

On Sept. 4 at 11:02 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a #324 Meadow Street for a carbon monoxide alarm sounding. An engine responded.

On Sept. 5 at 1:41 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #13 Winchester Drive. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept. 5 at 12:03 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3, White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to an odor of natural gas at #20 Old Shelton Road. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 5 at 1:22 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #19 Woodsend Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 6 at 8:36 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #515 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept.6 at 9:21 a.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to #18 Clinton Drive for a public service assist. A rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 6 at 4:48 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #515 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept. 6 at 5:05 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas at the Team Early Education #54 Grove Street. Fire and gas company personnel found a leak in the buildings supply line. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 6 at 7:56 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 7 at 7:16 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Nells Rock Road near Shelton Avenue. Firefighters stood by until the vehicle, which struck a tree and overturned, was removed from the scene. A rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 7 at 4:16 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Thompson Street. An engine responded.

On Sept. 7 at 6:14 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a public service call at #132 River Road. An engine responded.

On Sept. 7 at 8:46 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an explosion and a structure fire at #26 Edgewood Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found a detached garage fully engulfed in fire. the fire was extinguished and under control in about 15 minutes. An occupant working in the garage at the time of the fire sustained burn injuries and was transported to the hospital by EMS personnel. One firefighter also sustained minor burns as a result of the fire. the cause of the fire in under investigation by the Fire Marshal’s Office and police. Three engines, one rescue truck and two ladder trucks responded.

On Sept. 7 at 10:22 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Inline Plastics Building at #42 Canal Street. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On Sept. 8 at 7:30 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #289 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 8 at 9:36 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #2 Peach Tree Lane. There was no fire. an engine responded.

On Sept. 9 at 6:23 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to fire alarm sounding at #149 Hillside Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine responded.

On Sept. 9 at 12:43 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4responded to fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking was the cause. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 9 at White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a residential fire alarm sounding at #4 Maple Avenue. There was no fire. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 10 at 8:02 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a small brush fire at the corner of Howe Avenue and White Street. An engine responded.

On Sept. 10 at 4:35 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to report of a car fire at #521 River Road. Two engines responded.

On Sept. 10 at 7:07 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #113 Yutaka Trail. There was no fire. Two engines responded.