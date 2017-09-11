Arrest log

John Richard Rogers, 23, of Shelton was arrested and charged with sale of a controlled substance, possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis, use and possession of drug paraphernalia, and possession with intent to sell within 1,500 feet of school on Sept. 8. Rogers’s bond was set at $5,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 18.

Matthew Paul Samatoski, 20, of Shelton was arrested and charged with possession of less than one-half ounce of cannabis and illegal possession near a school on Sept. 8. Samatoski’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 18.

John Francis Westerman, 66, of Shelton was arrested and charged with driving while under the influence and failure to maintain proper lane on Sept. 7. Westerman’s bond was set at $500 and he’s scheduled to appear in court Sept. 15.

Nichelle Smith, 41, of Naugatuck was arrested and charged with third degree trespassing on Sept. 7. Smith’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 7.

Juan Lugo, 37, of Shelton was arrested and charged with violation of his probation on Sept. 6. Lugo’s bond was set at $2,500 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 20.

Lawrence Scinto, 57, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with unsafe backing and evading responsibility on Sept. 6. Scinto’s bond was set at $500 and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 20.

Theodore Voight, 58, of Stratford was arrested and charged with reckless driving on Sept. 5. Voight’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court Sept. 19.

Carol Ann Hurley, 52, of Monroe was arrested and charged with criminal violation of a protective order on Sept. 4. Hurley’s bond was set at $2,500 and appeared in court on Sept. 5.