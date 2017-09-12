Shelton Herald

Boys soccer: Shelton Gaels defeat Cheshire Rams

By Peter Vander Veer on September 12, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

Khaleed Dawkins’ penalty-kick goal with 4:57 to play in the second half lifted the Shelton High boys soccer team to a 2-1 home opening win over Cheshire High on Tuesday night at Finn Stadium.

Dawkins was awarded the kick when a Cheshire defender was called for a handball in the 18-yard box.

After taking a 1-0 lead on a first-half goal from Tyler Carvalho at the 25:47 mark, the Rams got the equalizer in the game’s 65th minute when Denys Fuentes scored after taking a cross from Matthew Mayano. Alex Demoura picked up an assist on Carvalho’s goal.

Shelton outshot Cheshire, 9-3 as the two-time defending SCC champs picked up their second win without a loss so far in 2017. It was the season’s opener for Cheshire.

“You don’t always expect to get a call like that (the handball) that late in a game,” said Shelton coach Joe D’Auria. “We were fortunate and Khaleed did his job. This is a big, early-season win for us.”

