THIS WEEKEND– 4th annual CT Bike for HOPE event Sept. 17

The 4th annual Connecticut Bike For HOPE charity bicycle ride will be held on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 8 a.m. at the corners of Howe Ave. and Cornell St. in Shelton.

The family-oriented 50 mile, 25 mile and 10 mile bike ride and walk will take place on the Shelton and Derby Riverwalk and also travel north up Route 110 to Monroe and further North to Southbury and return through Oxford, Seymour and return to Shelton.

The purpose of the race is to raise funds and awareness for Moving With Hope, a Shelton-based non profit organization that provides grants and scholarships to area residents who have the need for continued activity based restorative therapies after their insurance paid physical therapy runs out.

All services supported by MovingWithHOPE are private pay. In association with several other Connecticut foundations and charities and through funds raised by events like the CT Bike for HOPE, MovingwithHOPE distributed over $50,000 in funds to support recovery for over 40 of state residents with brain or spinal cord injuries and other complicated medical histories.

The bike ride will not be timed and racing is not allowed. The top fundraiser will win a road bike, valued at over $1,700. The charity race ends when the last group of cyclists returns to the starting point in downtown Shelton, at the Veterans Memorial Pavilion.

There will be food and drinks provided for each rider along the way. There will be music and lunch for all registered riders & family members. For more information about the bicycle charity ride and MovingWithHOPE, call 203-513-8424 or go to www.ctbikeforhope.org