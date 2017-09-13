Cross country: Robert Dillon leads Gaels to sweep

The Shelton High boys cross country team defeated Hamden, Sheehan and West Haven to open its season on Tuesday.
Robert Dillon placed first overall with a time of 16:52.
Matt Richard was sixth (18:20), Tyler Pineau was seventh (18:27), Josh Sacato eighth (18:42) and Matt Cristiano 10th (19:09).
The top 10 finishers:
- Robert Dillon Shelton 16:52
- Damon Swift Hamden 17:37
- Stephan Fengler Sheehan 17:38
- Cameron Chabers Hamden 17:50
- Mike Loalbo Hamden 18:07
- Matt Richard Shelton 18:20
- Tyler Pineau Shelton 18:27
- Josh Sacoto Shelton 18:42
- Sebastian Westonoeva West Haven 18:44
- Matt Cristiano Shelton 19:09