Cross country: Robert Dillon leads Gaels to sweep

By Shelton Herald on September 13, 2017 in High School Sports, Sports Features · 0 Comments

The Shelton High boys cross country team defeated Hamden, Sheehan and West Haven to open its season on Tuesday.

Robert Dillon placed first overall with a time of 16:52.

Matt Richard was sixth (18:20), Tyler Pineau was seventh (18:27), Josh Sacato eighth (18:42) and Matt Cristiano 10th (19:09).

The top 10 finishers:

  1. Robert Dillon  Shelton  16:52
  2. Damon Swift  Hamden  17:37
  3. Stephan Fengler Sheehan  17:38
  4. Cameron Chabers Hamden 17:50
  5. Mike Loalbo  Hamden  18:07
  6. Matt Richard  Shelton  18:20
  7. Tyler Pineau  Shelton   18:27
  8. Josh Sacoto  Shelton   18:42
  9. Sebastian Westonoeva West Haven 18:44
  10. Matt Cristiano  Shelton 19:09

