The Shelton High girls soccer team played Guilford to a 1-1 tie on Tuesday.

Kelly Hurd scored for the Gaelettes (0-0-1), with the assist going to Zoe Rogers.

Tatum Medor had Guilford’s goal.

Courtney Lipps was in goal for Shelton and Meghan Landon made nine saves for Guilford (1-0-1).

Shelton won the shots on goal battle, 21-3.

The Gaelettes will host Amity High on Thursday night at 7.