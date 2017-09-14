Shelton Herald

Police investigating serious crash on River Rd.

By Shelton Herald on September 14, 2017

 

At approximately 6:45 a.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 Shelton police responded to the area of 122 River Road (Route 110) for a report of a serious motor vehicle crash.

The crash involved a motor vehicle and a motorcycle. According to Detective Chris Nugent of the Shelton Police, the operator of the motorcycle was transported to Bridgeport hospital with serious injuries. Route 110 was blocked off from Grove street to Belmont Avenue.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction team is currently on scene investigating. Anyone who witnessed or has information regarding the accident are requested to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division (203) 924-1544.

