THIS WEEKEND– Trails Committee Work Party

The Shelton Trails Committee will be meeting Saturday morning, Sept. 16 for a Work Party along the Paugussett Trai, the Wiacek Meadows needs some clearing.

The group will meet at Constitution Boulevard North, where the powerlines and Paugussett Trail cross the road, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

From Shelton Avenue, turn onto Constitution Boulevard and continue past the schools to the overhead utility lines and park along the road.

Bring heavy gloves, clippers and loppers if you have them, and some water.

Questions? Contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247

Save These Dates!
Mark your calendar and join us for any or all of the following:
– Sept. 23, 8:30 a.m. Work party on the Turkey Trot Trail
– Oct. 1, Shelton Day: Visit the group’s booth on Howe Ave.
– Nov. 4, 7 p.m. Full Moon Hike at Nicholdale Farm
– Nov. 26, 1 p.m. Hike the Turkey Trot Trail
For more details, visit the Shelton Trails Blog.

