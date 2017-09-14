THIS WEEKEND– Trails Committee Work Party

The Shelton Trails Committee will be meeting Saturday morning, Sept. 16 for a Work Party along the Paugussett Trai, the Wiacek Meadows needs some clearing.

The group will meet at Constitution Boulevard North, where the powerlines and Paugussett Trail cross the road, at 8:30 a.m. on Saturday, Sept. 16.

From Shelton Avenue, turn onto Constitution Boulevard and continue past the schools to the overhead utility lines and park along the road.

Bring heavy gloves, clippers and loppers if you have them, and some water.

Questions? Contact Val Gosset at [email protected] or 203-803-5247