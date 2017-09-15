Shelton Herald

Man facing life threatening injuries after Howe Avenue crash

By Shelton Herald on September 15, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Shelton man was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life threatening injuries following a motor vehicle crash that took place at approximately 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Shelton Police responded to a report of a crash involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle on Thursday, Sept. 14 in the Howe Avenue and Grove Street just after 7 p.m.

EMS, Shelton Fire Department, and Shelton Police Department responded to the scene. According to police, the operator of the motorcycle, Robert Freiler, 53, of Shelton was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life threatening injuries.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction is currently investigating this accident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is requested to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division.

This is the second serious accident involving a motorcycle within a ½ mile of an accident earlier on Sept. 14 in the area of 122 River Rd.

