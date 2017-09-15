Get involved with Word of the Week

As the school year has just kicked off the Shelton Word of the Week is also back in full swing

The Shelton Public Schools are encouraging individuals, families, businesses, and organizations to sign up for their word-of-the-week, delivered by email each week directly to you.

This year each word is related to the important topic of careers.

There is no cost. Just send an email to: [email protected]<mailto:[email protected]>

You will receive a single sheet each week with the word and definition which can be posted in an office, a waiting room, shop window, or on the refrigerator.

This is a fun way to help our students grow and learn new words.