Shelton Herald

United Illuminating customers may experience outage Sept. 30

By Shelton Herald on September 15, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

During the early morning hours of Saturday, Sept. 30, United Illuminating will be conducting system testing at its Trap Falls electrical substation in Shelton to maintain the reliability of its energy grid.

During this procedure, which will be conducted between 3 and 5 a.m., customers in some areas of Shelton and Stratford may experience a brief service interruption. This is expected to last less than 5 minutes.

Customers may wish to check clocks and electronic devices that typically need to be reset following an outage.

This work is part of UI’s ongoing commitment to providing a safe, reliable energy grid that’s capable of meeting the needs of its customers and communities now and into the future.

Related posts:

  1. Shelton church fair features cookies, crafts and more on Saturday
  2. Final curbside pickup of leaves in Shelton begins Monday
  3. Library news
  4. Fire log
Previous Post Informational meeting for Huntington St., Buddington Rd. intersection Sept. 27
About author
Shelton Herald

Shelton Herald


Share this article

By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement

Shelton Herald

© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484

Designed by WPSHOWER

Powered by WordPress