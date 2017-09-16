Shelton swimmers defeat Hamden High, 96-73

The Shelton High girls swimming and diving team defeated Hamden, 97-73, on Friday at the Shelton Community Center.
With the win, coach Tom Jurzynski’s Gaelettes improved to 2-0. Hamden is 1-2.
200 Medley Relay: 1) Shelton (Visinski, D’Addio, Hundt, McGuire) 2:04.95, 2) Hamden , 3) Shelton (Discala, Dobosz, Turchuk, Hudson)
200 Freestyle: 1) Emma Panaroni (H) 2:02.11, 2) Simona Visinski (S), 3) Alyssa Bretan (S)
200 IM: 1) Emma Parkes (S) 2:22.27, 2) Wynter Berube (H), 3) Delaney Glifort (H)
50 Freestyle: 1) Louise Kim (S) 25.36, 2) Rachel Pascale (H), 3) Marcella Hundt (S)
100 Butterfly: 1) Mariam Dobosz (S) 1:15.06, 2) Emma Turchuk (S), 3) Mia Romano (H)
100 Freestyle: 1) Louise Kim (S) 55.86, 2) Caitlin McGuire (S), 3) Wynter Berube (H)
500 Freestyle: 1) Emma Panaroni (H) 5:37.15, 2) Alyssa Bretan (S), 3) Marcella Hundt (S)
200 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Parkes, Kim, McGuire, Bretan) 1:48.28, 2) Hamden, 3) Hamden
100 Backstroke: 1) Simona Visinski (S) 1:05.01, 2) Maya Allison (H), 3) Rachel Andoh (H)
100 Breaststroke: 1) Olivia D’Addio (S) 1:24.48, 2) Tenzin Kunsung (H), 3) Emily Lancor (H)
400 Freestyle Relay: 1) Shelton (Parkes, Kim, Bretan, Visinski) 3:50.72, 2) Hamden, 3) Shelton (Hundt, Dobosz, Turchuk, D’Addio)