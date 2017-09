The Shelton High girls soccer team posted a 7-0 victory over SCC rival Wilbur Cross in New Haven on Friday.

Kelly Hurd had two goals for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes (1-1-1).

Mackenzie Joyce, Mia McLoughlin, Elizabeth Herlihy and Haley Oko all scored goals.

Another came on an own goal by WC (0-3-0).

Esabel Rosa and Cali D’Auria had assists.

Courtney Litts and Shawn Reinhardt (2 saves) combined on the shutout.

Teresa Tambrooa-Warton had a save for Wilbur Cross.