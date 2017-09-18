Perillo, McGorty Vote for no-tax-increase budget

State Representatives Jason Perillo (R-113) and Ben McGorty (R-122) were in Hartford for a second day in a row, resulting in an early Saturday morning vote on a biennial budget for the State of Connecticut. On Thursday evening, Sept. 14, the House failed to go in to take up a Democratic budget that had been negotiated with Governor Malloy. Earlier Friday, the State Senate passed the House and Senate Republican budget with a surprise bipartisan vote including three Democrats.

The Republican budget moved to the State House of Representatives where five Democrats joined all 72 Republicans to pass the GOP No-Tax-Increase budget 77-73.

“The first step to turning this state around and reversing our economic downfall is ending the cycle of confiscatory tax hikes and spending increases,” said Rep. Perillo. “With the passage of this no-tax-increase budget tonight, we have taken that first step. It isn’t without sacrifice – but that is because it reflects the difficult choices we know are needed to get this state moving in the right direction. I thank the Democrats in the Senate and the House who joined with us to make this budget a bipartisan reality.”

“Today the legislature voted to stop reflexively going to the well of more and higher taxes on our over-taxed families and employers to try to solve our state’s economic woes,” said Rep. McGorty. “We recognized finally that these high tax policies are damaging our economy further, and have made some difficult choices and evaluated our priorities to ensure that dangerous cycle ends. That starts by making us live within our means.”

Since early Spring, legislative Republicans have rolled out various balanced budgets that preserved essential state services while implementing no new tax increases. Each time legislative Democrats, who hold a narrow majority, blocked those budgets from being brought to a vote. In the meantime, the governor has been running the state through executive orders in the absence of a budget.

House and Senate Republicans unveiled this new budget proposal earlier this week. In addition to holding the line on taxes the budget:

Increases Education Funding

Increases education funding and includes a new ECS formula to fairly distribute aid as well as a council to analyze and make any necessary changes to the new formula within the next year.

Municipal Support and Mandate Relief

Flat funds or increases funding for all municipalities over the biennium. Stabilizes municipal aid and does not ask towns and cities to pay for teacher retirement costs. Also includes significant municipal mandate relief.

Funds Core Social Services

Restores funding for core social services and programs that benefit people most in need. Fully funds day and employment services for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities, reopens Care4Kids, etc.

Prioritizes Transportation

Prioritizes the state’s transportation needs and stabilizes funding without tolls or new taxes. Implements the Republican Prioritize Progress transportation funding plan and stabilizes the state’s Special Transportation Plan.

Supports Seniors

Lowers taxes for retirees by eliminating tax on social security for middle class families and phases out pension income tax for those with incomes below a specified threshold. Helps seniors age in place by restoring and increasing funding for core programs and supports such as Meals on Wheels, the personal needs allowance,non-ADA dial a ride, and the CT Home Care Program.

Funds State Parks & Tourism

Enhances funding for state parks/tourism without raising taxes by implementing a new Passport to Parks program and dedicating a portion of the current hotel occupancy tax to a new Marketing,Culture & Tourism account.

Reduces Size of Government

Implements 10% reductions to certain agency accounts, overtime savings of 10%, a hiring freeze on non-24-hour non-union positions, and makes cuts to the legislature such as reducing the number of legislative committees.

Includes Structural Changes

Changes include a spending cap, bonding cap, municipal mandate relief, and other long-term savings. Implements pension reform beginning in 2027 after the recently approved SEBAC contract ends.