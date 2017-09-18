Shelton Herald

Shelton man dies from motorcycle crash injuries

By Aaron Berkowitz on September 18, 2017 in Community, Lead News, Police & Fire · 0 Comments

A Shelton man operating a motorcycle was killed by injuries he suffered in a crash that took place on Thursday, Sept. 14.

Shelton Police responded to a report of the crash involving a motorcycle and motor vehicle at the Howe Avenue and Grove Street just after 7 p.m.

EMS, Shelton Fire Department, and Shelton Police Department responded to the scene. According to police, the operator of the motorcycle, Robert Freiler, 53, of Shelton was transported to Bridgeport Hospital with life threatening injuries.

Freiler  passed away from the injuries suffered from the crash while in the hospital.

The Shelton Police Department Accident Reconstruction is currently investigating this accident.

Anyone who witnessed the accident is requested to contact the Shelton Police Department Traffic Division.

This is the second serious accident involving a motorcycle within a ½ mile of an accident earlier on Sept. 14 in the area of 122 River Rd.

