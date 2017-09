Elizabeth Herlihy scored a goal in the first half when the Shelton High girls soccer team went on the road to win a non-league 1-0 victory over Pomperaug High in Southbury on Monday.

Leya Vohra had the assist for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes, who improved to 2-1-1 on the season.

Pomperaug, out of the South-West Conference, is 3-1-0.

Shelton’s Courtney Litts and Arianna Malick each made two saves.

Pomperaug’s Caitlyn Murphy made five stops.

Shelton had 16 shots to six for the Panthers.