Former resident named American Legion National Vice Commander

A former Shelton resident’s family was honored by the Board of Aldermen after she was recently elected to the office of National Vice Commander of the American Legion.

Paula Roog Stephenson, previously of Shelton, is a member of American Legion Post 27 in Farmington, Utah, and served in the U.S. Army and Army Reserve for 32 years. She was the first female to serve as department of Utah commander in 2014-2015, has served on the National Legislative Council and Veterans Education, as well as a homelessness committee.

Board of Aldermen President John Anglace said when he heard of Stephenson’s latest achievement it was only fit to honor her, being that she has Shelton roots.

“We’re extremely proud of her,” said Anglace. “I told her that we’re honoring her for her military achievements, the values she possesses and continues to demonstrate, for her service to our country and for the national attention she has brought to herself, her family, the Shelton school system, the American Legion Post 16, American Legion department of Connecticut and our community.

“She [said she] is humbled and tremendously honored to be recognized and honored by members of her hometown community since she has been away for so long.”

Stephenson, who also currently serves as vice president of the American Legion Utah Boys State Corporation, was unable to be present for the Aldermen’s tribute to her at city hall so her family accepted it on her behalf.

“Paula would like to thank everyone and said her heart still stays here in Shelton,” said Stephenson’s uncle Walter Roog.

Stephenson’s first cousin Pauline Totaro, her aunt Lucille Roog, and her cousin Barbara Roog also attended the Sept. 14 Board of Aldermen meeting and said they’re extremely proud of her achievements.

A copy of the proclamation hangs in city hall for everyone to see, another copy will be hung up at Post 16 and the final copy was mailed to Stephenson by her family.

“She’s a great woman who has dedicated her life to serving her country,” said Post 16 Commander Dave Gallagher.

No other Post 16 member has ever earned this honor.