The Shelton High boys cross country team defeated Daniel Hand of Madison, 15-50, in its first SCC meet on Tuesday.

The unbeaten Gaels, now 4-0, took the top eight spots.

Robert Dillon was first in 16:51, followed by Tyler Pineau 18:06, Matt Richard 18:06.3, Josh Sacoto 18:57, Matt Cristiano 19:07, Sam Kocurek 19:11, John DeRosa 19:12 and Owen Corbett 19:13.