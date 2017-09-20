Shelton Herald

Fire prevention open house Oct. 7

By Shelton Herald on September 20, 2017

White Hills Volunteer Fire Company Number 5 and Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley will hold a Fire Prevention Week Open House on Saturday, Oct. 7 from 11 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the White Hills Fire House located at 2 School Street in Shelton.

 

The event will include: a fire safety smoke house for children, fire prevention giveaways from the White Hills Fire Company and Safe Kids Greater Naugatuck Valley, an example of a car extrication and other demonstrations, fire truck demonstrations, a tour of the firehouse, recruitment questions & answers, and a cookout. Free smoke detectors and carbon dioxide. detectors will be available for families in need.

 

