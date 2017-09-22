Shelton Herald

Plumb Memorial Library book sale Oct. 19

By Shelton Herald on September 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

It’s that time of year again. The Friends of The Shelton Libraries are gearing up for their semi- annual book sale to be held in October at Plumb Memorial Library. Changes have been made to the sale dates in order to give more people the opportunity to choose their favorite authors.  Thursday, Oct. 19 will still be Preview Night from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. with an entry fee of $5.  Thursday, Friday and Saturday will be full-price days. Friday hours are from 10 a.m. until 6 p.m. Saturday hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Sunday is half-price day with hours from noon to 4 pm.  Monday will be Bag Day from 3 to 7:30 p.m.; fill a bag for $5.  Mark your calendars and get ready to get some great books. As always all proceeds from this sale go back to both Plumb Memorial and the Huntington Branch Libraries for programs for all ages.

Shelton Herald

