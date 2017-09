The Shelton High girls volleyball team evened its record with a 3-0 (25-20, 25-14, 25-16) victory over Lyman Hall of Wallingford on Tuesday.

Elise Wardell set up the attack for coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes with 17 assists to go with six aces and five digs.

Sarah DeMarco had 15 digs and four aces for Shelton (3-3).

Elizabeth Casinelli had four kills, four blocks and a dig.

Anastasia Pezzol (6 digs, 2 blocks) and Shayna Sanders (6 digs, 3 blocks, 4 assists) led Lyman Hall (1-4).