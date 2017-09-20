On Sept. 11 at 11:17 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an illegal burn in the rear of #831 Howe Avenue. The fire was extinguished by the property owner. One unit responded.

On Sept. 11 at 12:22 p.m. the Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of smoke in a house at #38 Capitol Drive. Firefighters ventilated smoke from the residence that was caused by cooking. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 11 at 4:52 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Helen DeVaux Housing Complex at #91 Howe Avenue. There was no fire. Smoke from cooking caused the alarm. An engine and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 12 at 8:18 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to an automatic fire alarm sounding at the Shelton High School, #120 Meadow Street. There was no fire. Smoke from a lab experiment activated the alarm. Two engines responded.

On Sept. 12 at 2:49 p.m. the White Hills Co. #5 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a brush fire on Leavenworth Road. An engine and a brush truck responded.

On Sept. 12 at 10:12 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas in the area of Bridgeport Avenue and Platt Road. Firefighters searched the area but found no source of an odor. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 13 at 11:44 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the market Place Complex #397 Bridgeport Avenue. There was no fire. A ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 14 at 3:04 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Intermediate School, #675 North Constitution Boulevard. There was no fire.

On Sept. 14 at 12:15 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a brush fire on Indian Well Road in the area of the state park. Upon arrival firefighters found trees and power lines down which caused the fire. The road was closed for several hours while the road was cleared and power restored. Two engines responded.

On Sept. 14 at 4:16 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #292 Coram Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept. 14 at 7 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #292 Coram Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept. 14 at 7:27 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a motor vehicle accident on Howe Avenue at Grove Street. A rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 15 at 11:24 a.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Spooner House at #30 Todd Road. There was no fire. An engine responded.

On Sept. 15 at 4:21 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound between exits 14 and 13. An engine and two rescue trucks responded.

On Sept. 15 at 5:56 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to assist EMS at #1 Cherokee Trail. An engine responded.

On Sept. 15 at 9:39 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Huntington Co. #3 responded to a motor vehicle accident on route 8 southbound near exit 13. Firefighters responded but found no accident. Two engines and a rescue truck responded.

On Sept. 15 at 10:23 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1, Huntington Co. #3 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at the Shelton Intermediate School #675 North Constitution Boulevard. There was no fire. Two engines responded.

On Sept. 16 at 7:33 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the Pine Rock Co. #4 responded to a car fire in the parking lot of the Walmart Store #465 Bridgeport Avenue. Upon arrival firefighters found the fire in the first car had spread to several others parked nearby. Firefighters extinguished the fires in about ten minutes but not before five vehicle were damaged, three totaled. Two engines and a ladder truck responded.

On Sept. 17 at 3:08 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 responded to #3 Hillside Avenue to assist EMS. An engine responded.

On Sept. 17 at 3:12 p.m. the Pine Rock Co. #4 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a report of an odor of natural gas on Howe Avenue near Brewster Lane. Two engines responded.

On Sept. 17 at 6:53 p.m. the Echo Hose Co. #1 and the White Hills Co. #5 responded to a fire alarm sounding at #159 Center Street. There was no fire. An engine responded.