Columbus Day transfer station schedule

The Shelton transfer station and the city yard will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Trash and recycling will be collected on Monday as usual.
The Shelton transfer station and the city yard will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Trash and recycling will be collected on Monday as usual.
By participating in the comments section of this site you are agreeing to our Privacy Policy and User Agreement
© HAN Network. All rights reserved. Shelton Herald, 1000 Bridgeport Avenue, Shelton, CT 06484