Columbus Day transfer station schedule

By Shelton Herald on September 22, 2017 in Community, Lead News · 0 Comments

 

The Shelton transfer station and the city yard will be closed on Monday, Oct. 9 in observance of Columbus Day. It will reopen on Tuesday, Oct. 10. Trash and recycling will be collected on Monday as usual.

 

