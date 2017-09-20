Arrest log

Felipe Lopes Moreira, 29, of Monroe was arrested and charged with failure to drive right and operating a vehicle while registration of license is suspended on Sept. 17. Moreira’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 29.

Joseph Steven Ezzo, 32, of Norwalk was arrested and charged with failure to respond to an infraction on Sept. 16. Ezzo’s bond was set at $150 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Kevin Joseph Kirwan, 48, of Shelton was arrested and charged with failure to respond to an infraction on Sept. 16. Kirwan’s bond was set at $75 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 25.

Jake Lamacchia, 19, of Shelton was arrested and charged with using or tampering with a motor vehicle without the owner’s permission on Sept. 15.

Michael John Kapral, 26, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second-degree failure to appear on Sept. 14. Kapral’s bond was set at $500 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 28.

David Rodriguez, 32, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second-degree failure to appear, evading responsibility and operating a vehicle while the registration was suspended. Rodriguez’s bond was set at $1,000 and is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

Thomas James Owen, 20, of Ansonia was arrested and charged with second-degree false statement and conspiracy to commit second degree false statement on Sept. 12. Owen’s bond was set at $1,000 and he is scheduled to appear in court on Sept. 26.

David Ciola, 54, of Shelton was arrested and charged with second-degree breach of peace on Sept. 11. Ciola’s bond was set at $500 and he appeared in court on Sept. 12.