Library notes

Huntington Branch Library

Danielle’s All Ages Storytime – On Thursdays, September 21, 28, at 11 a.m., join Danielle as she engages children of all ages with this drop-in storybook session.

Show-and-Tell Stories – On Friday, Sept. 22, at 10:30 a.m., 11 a.m., join Ms. Marissa for stories and songs. Plus, bring along a show-and-tell item. Younger visitors are welcome at the 10:30 a.m. session. The 11 a.m. session is for ages 3 & up only and includes a bonus craft or game.

Banned Books Week Art Contest – On Monday, Sept. 25, Banned Books Week celebrates our Freedom to Read! Prepare for this special week with our art contest! Kids, ages 3-5, can color Where the Wild Things Are pictures. Children, ages 6-9, can follow instructions to draw Captain Underpants. Library staff will pick winners in two categories for each age group: Most Creative and Most Artistic. Winners will each receive five like-new children’s books donated by our generous library patrons. Pick up contest materials between Sept. 11 and Sept. 29. Entries are due at the end of Banned Books Week on Sept. 29.

Book Scientists: Potato Light Bulbs & Wayside School – On Monday, Sept. 25, at 4:45 p.m., kids in grades 1-5 are invited to become Book Scientists! During this new monthly program, we will perform an experiment inspired by a book. This month, make a light bulb glow using a potato! A potato is a running gag in our featured novel: Louis Sachar’s Wayside School is Falling Down, which relates short stories about Ms. Jewels’ zany class. Reading the book is not required to enjoy this program. Those book scientists who are interested in the hilarious novel, which is suggested for ages 8-12, can pick up a copy to borrow from the library. A book discussion will be held during the last 15 minutes of the event.

Bouncing Babies & Jumping Beans – On Tuesday, at Sept. 26, at 10:30 a.m. & 11 a.m., snuggly wee ones and energetic toddlers (infants to age 2) can join Ms. Marissa for a story, songs, and fun with scarves, maracas, or the parachute — plus, bubbles!

Toddler Movement – On Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 11 a.m., Miss Robin provides a fun, active musical program for children ages 2½ – 4 and caregivers. Sessions run for an entire month.

As I See It – On Wednesday, Sept. 27, at 1 p.m., join the Friends of the Shelton Libraries as we watch a fascinating movie followed by a lively discussion and dessert. Adults only.

Visit Tape Town! – On Friday, Sept. 29, at 10:30 p.m., Toddlers are invited to listen to stories at10:30 am. Then, visit Tape Town at 11 a.m. Use a Matchbox car to travel along winding roads made with tape. Stop at themed street corners to read a book or color a picture. Then, go, go, go along the next road!

Plumb Memorial Library

Life is Art – On Thursdays, Sept. 21, 28, at 6:30 p.m., join Miss Ronda for fun and different creative projects each week. Learn new techniques and express your inner artist.

Repeat Reads – On Friday, Sept. 22, at 6 p.m., adults re-read (or read for the first time) classic favorites from youth. This month’s book is Chains by Laurie Halse Anderson. Come debate the merits and values, share tea and snacks, drop in for a reader’s Happy Hour.

Budding Bookworms – On Monday, Sept. 25, at 10:30 a.m., drop in with Miss Maura for a themed story and craft session, then Freezer Dance and Do Re Mi. It’s a great way to begin your work week.

Books @ Noon – On Monday, Sept. 25, at 12 p.m., this book discussion group for adults meets on fourth Mondays every month at noon. This month’s selection is Zookeeper’s Wife by Diane Ackerman. Group meets in a handicapped-accessible ground-floor meeting room; bring along lunch and the library will offer beverages and dessert. New members are welcome.

Fun for Little Ones – On Tuesdays, Sept. 26 & Oct. 3, at 10:30 a.m. Calling children and caregivers: Drop in with Mrs. Fritsch for stories, songs, Ring Around the Rosie, and a special theme-related craft.

Knit! – On Tuesday, Sept. 26 & Oct. 3, at 6 p.m., adult fiber fans meet to knit, crochet and chat. There’s lots of support and fellowship in this drop-in group, stop in and bring a friend.

Spanish with Sandra – On Wednesdays, Sept. 27 & Oct. 4, at 4:30 p.m., welcome Ms. Sandra as she shares stories, games, songs and music all in Spanish! Registration is required.

AlphaBits – On Thursday, Sept. 28, at 10:30 a.m. Preschoolers and caregivers work on learning skills to make them Kindergarten ready; drop-in session, siblings welcome.

Chris Lengyel Magic Show – On Saturday, Sept. 30, at 10:30 a.m., Plumb Memorial Library is proud to welcome back this performer. Fun for all ages, families are invited to be amazed by the talented Chris Lengyel. This local magician has wowed audiences all over the tri-state area. All who attend are encouraged to enter in a gift basket raffle! Please register online or call 203-924- 9461.

The Pumpkin Party – The Children’s Department of the Plumb Memorial Library in Shelton will be holding a special program, “The Pumpkin Party,” on Wednesday, Oct. 4 from 6-7 p.m. in the meeting room. Enjoy contests, crafts, hands-on activities and a snack celebrating pumpkins! All ages welcome. Registration is required for children of all ages and their caregivers. If you have any questions, or to register, contact the Plumb Memorial Library at (203) 924-9461 or visit their website at sheltonlibrarysystem.org.

Home Delivery – Shelton residents who cannot get to the library due to temporary or permanent disability are welcome to apply for home delivery of library materials. Contact the Branch Library at 203- 926-0111. A project underwritten with support from the Friends of the Library and the Valley Community Foundation.