Battle of unbeatens highlights FCIAC football weekend

Two showdowns are on tap for this weekend as the HAN Network continues its coverage of FCIAC high school football with games on Friday and Saturday.

Friday night, the New Canaan Rams will host the Trumbull Eagles in a matchup of 1-1 teams. Coverage starts at 7 p.m.

The game of the week will be Saturday, when St. Joseph travels to Darien for a battle of unbeatens. FCIAC Tailgate starts coverage at 11:30 a.m., with kickoff set for 1:30 p.m.

Trumbull at New Canaan

Both teams rebounded from season-opening losses to even their record at 1-1, and both must avoid another loss that could impede hopes of making the postseason.

The Eagles, who were routed by Greenwich 70-16 in week one, rebounded to shut out Fairfield Ludlowe 33-0. Colton Nicholas ran wild, amassing 200 all-purpose yards before halftime against Ludlowe.

The Rams, knocked from the top of the mountain by St. Joe’s, 38-35 in week one, took care of Danbury 42-7, scoring 42 straight points after giving up an early touchdown to the Hatters.

Sophomore quarterback Drew Pyne hit junior receiver Quintin O’Connell for two scores. Senior running back Owen Shin caught one TD and ran for another to lead the Rams, and junior running back J.R. Moore had two rushing touchdowns.

St. Joe’s at Darien

The Cadets marched on after their victory over New Canaan, handling Fairfield Warde a 52-13 loss last Saturday.

Junior quarterback David Summers, who transferred from Warde, completed 22 of 30 passes for 254 yards and five touchdowns Saturday.

Darien played its first game at DHS under the lights, blanking Brien McMahon 49-0 for its 27th straight victory Friday night.

Jack Joyce threw for four touchdowns on strikes of more than 50 yards to Patrick Burke, 50 yards to Nick Green, 20 yards to Max Grant and seven yards to Green again.

Mitch Pryor scored twice on runs of 10 and eight yards, and ‘quarterback in waiting’ Peter Graham, a sophomore, ran in his first varsity TD for 20 yards.

How to watch

HAN Network’s live sports coverage begins at least 10 minutes before the games’ scheduled start. There are a few different ways you can watch the HAN Network:

Mobile: Watch the games, local news, politics and entertainment programming on your iPhone or Android phone with the HAN Network app, available at han.network.

Due to changes by our app developer, if you have our HAN Network app and aren’t receiving notifications before live events, you may need to delete and reinstall the app.

Online: All HAN Network broadcasts are available live at HAN.Network and our affiliate websites, including FCIAC.net and all the other HAN Network local news websites.

On TV: All Frontier Communications subscribers in Connecticut can watch the simulcast of most HAN Network Connecticut sports broadcasts on the Vantage Sports Network at Channels 600 and 1600-HD.

On your Smart TV: It’s easy to watch HAN Network broadcasts on your smart televisions or with Apple TV, Roku (search for Hersam Acorn on Roku’s YouTube channel) or Google’s Chromecast.

Our sports and news broadcast schedule can be found at han.network.