Shelton High defeated Sheehan High, 3-2, in an SCC girls volleyball match on Wednesday.

Coach LeAnne Bianchine’s Gaelettes moved its record to 4-3 with the win.

Megan Kreitler had 12 kills four blocks and two digs.

Angie Toth had four aces and five kills.

Reem Abdul Hack had seven kills and four blocks

Sheehan was led by Sydney Hunt (10 digs 14 blocks), Callie Sarracini (20 assists) and Emily Musso (15 digs).