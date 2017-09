Maggie Howard scored the game’s only goal in the first half when the Shelton High girls soccer team defeated Sheehan High, 1-0, in Wallingford on Wednesday.

Kelly Hurd had the assist for coach Marvin Miller’s Gaelettes (3-1-1).

Courtney Litts had two saves in posting the shutout.

Avery Holden had nine saves for Sheehan (2-1-1).